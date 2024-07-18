Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 481.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.0 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

