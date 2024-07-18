Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $188.20

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.20, but opened at $184.21. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $185.26, with a volume of 5,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

