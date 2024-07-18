Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,104,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,412,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 586.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Emera from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Emera Trading Up 0.3 %

About Emera

Emera stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Emera has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

