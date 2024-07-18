Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Community Bankshares worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FCBC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

FCBC stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $784.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

