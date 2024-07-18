Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

AIG stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

