Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Bristow Group worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristow Group by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

