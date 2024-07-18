Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

