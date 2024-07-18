Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 183.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIC opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

