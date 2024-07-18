Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.