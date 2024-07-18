Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Home Bancorp worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

