Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228,655 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,864.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $645,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $497,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.