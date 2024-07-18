Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.54% of Hallador Energy worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 209,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HNRG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

HNRG stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

