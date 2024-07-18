Empowered Funds LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Genesco worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 328.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.