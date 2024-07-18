Empowered Funds LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

