Empowered Funds LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARE opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

