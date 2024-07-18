Empowered Funds LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

