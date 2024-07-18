Empowered Funds LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acacia Research

In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.54. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

