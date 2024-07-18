Empowered Funds LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MoneyLion worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Down 6.0 %

ML opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $860.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

