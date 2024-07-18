Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 185.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LH opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

