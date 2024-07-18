Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Transocean by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 522,973 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

