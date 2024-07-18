Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.92 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

