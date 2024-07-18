Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTSI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

