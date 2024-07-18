Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,205,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

