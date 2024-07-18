Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.05 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ABM Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $3,960,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.