Empowered Funds LLC Invests $931,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,461 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

