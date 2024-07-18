Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 136,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEACOR Marine news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,931 shares of company stock worth $511,134. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 6.1 %

SMHI stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.30. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Profile

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.