Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 526,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

TECK stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.