Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

