Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBZ opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.