Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

