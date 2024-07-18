Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ESNT opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

