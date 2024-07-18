Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 115,180 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOI opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

