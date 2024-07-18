Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Amplify Energy worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPY

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.