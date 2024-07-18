Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 2.5 %

Corteva stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

