Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto purchased 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto purchased 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

