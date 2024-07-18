Empowered Funds LLC Sells 673 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

