Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SF opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

