Empowered Funds LLC Takes $985,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.7% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $229.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

