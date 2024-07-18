Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 272.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

