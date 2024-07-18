Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Entergy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.