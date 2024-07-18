Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 596.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

