Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,754 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,471,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.