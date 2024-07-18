Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MTDR stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

