Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,473 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

