Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

