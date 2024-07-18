Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $247,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,724,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.