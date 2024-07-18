Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.41 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

