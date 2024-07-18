Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $692,000 Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 490.1% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

