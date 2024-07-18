Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $9,385,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

