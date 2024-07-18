Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 651.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

EGP stock opened at $185.58 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

